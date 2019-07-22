Father Flanagan Sainthood process takes important step forward

The Archdiocese of Omaha released Monday that the Sainthood process of Father Edward J. Flanagan took a step forward with a letter of support from Archbishop George Lucas and the presentation of the Positio to Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

According to the Archdiocese of Omaha, In order to become honored by the pope, you must send a Positio-- which is a summary of records sent to the Vatican from the Archdiocese of Omaha regarding why Fr. Flanagan has performed heroic virtue in his life.

Archbishop Lucas met with Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, the prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of Saints, in January to support Fr. Flanagan’s possible sainthood.

“It has been a privilege to offer my support for the cause of Father Edward Flanagan at each stage of this process, said Archbishop Lucas. “I was able to share with Cardinal Becciu the encouragement offered to all of us in the Church during this challenging time by the virtuous life and work of Father Flanagan.”

According to the Archdiocese of Omaha, after submitting the Positio, there are three more phases to get through before Fr. Flanagan can be declared venerable. Next is beatification, which declares the Father “blessed.” Proof of an achieved miracle as a Servant of God is necessary to pass through this stage.

The third step would be canonization, which requires a second miracle.

