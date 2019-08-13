Father Drowns Saving Daughters

Authorities say a northeast Nebraska man died after rescuing two daughters from the Missouri River.

The body of 49-year-old Felipe Mendoza was recovered a short distance from where he'd gone under the water Saturday just west of South Sioux City.

South Sioux City Fire Chief Clint Merithew says the girls got into the water after the boat they were in pulled onto the bank. The girls got caught in the swirling river water, and their dad jumped in to save them. Merithew says Mendoza got them to safety, but he was pulled underwater and didn't resurface.

Mendoza lived in South Sioux City.

