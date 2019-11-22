Fatal wrecks among several accidents on icy Kansas roads

Icy and snow-covered roads are causing accidents across much of Kansas, including two fatal wrecks.

Slick roads were common across central and western Kansas on Friday, causing dozens of accidents and several injuries. Troopers say many roads and highways in western Kansas are “completely snow-packed.”

Ben Gardner of the Kansas Highway Patrol says two people died in central Kansas. A woman was killed on U.S. 183 in Rush County when she lost control of her car, which spun and struck a jeep.

In Reno County, a Buhler teacher died in a crash.

Gardner says bridges and overpasses are particularly treacherous. He urged motorists to avoid travel if possible. For those who must get out, he urged them to wear seatbelts, slow down on bridges and overpasses, and leave extra room between cars.

