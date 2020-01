The man who surrendered to police following a fatal hit-and-run crash almost a year ago will spend the next five-plus years behind bars.

Michael Sullivan was sentenced Friday to six years in prison, minus 325 days for time served, for the Feb. 3, 2019, crash at 84th and Q streets that left 57-year-old Richard McIntyre Sr. dead.

Following his release, his license will be revoked for two years, and Sullivan will also spend three years on probation.