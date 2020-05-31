Fatal fire in north Omaha under investigation

A person was found dead in a home that caught fire Sunday night in north Omaha.

According to a release from the Omaha Fire Department, "large amounts of black smoke" could be seen from the fire station around 9:18 p.m. Sunday.

Initial reports indicated that someone was inside the burning house near 28th and Vane streets, the report states. As crews arrived at the scene, the two-story house was fully engulfed.

After extinguishing the "intense fire," firefighters found a person inside the home, the report states.

The cause of the fire and the fatality are under investigation at this time, according to the release.