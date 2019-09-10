Name of Fairbury man killed in crash with semi released

Authorities have released the name of the SUV driver killed in a crash with a semi Monday afternoon in Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff, 25-year-old Alexander Joubert of Fairbury died at the scene of the crash.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 136 about two miles west of Jansen, and two miles east of Fairbury.

A semi hauling a flat-bed trailer filled with several pallets of bricks was traveling westbound, while an SUV was traveling east when the vehicles collided nearly head on.

Based on witness statements and the investigation made at the scene, the driver of the SUV swerved into the westbound lane of traffic and was struck by the semi-tractor trailer.

Both vehicles came to rest on the south side of the road. The semi veered off in attempt to avoid the SUV and came to rest on top of a set of Union Pacific railroad tracks. Authorities say the tracks were damaged, but the extent of that damage is not known at this time.

Authorities said Joubert was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the semi, 56-year-old Marcus Terrell Clifton Ward of Franklin, WI was wearing his seatbelt, and was treated for minor scrapes and bruises.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Highway 136 was closed for over seven hours Monday night.