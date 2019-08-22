McCook woman dies when passing another vehicle, hits semi head on

The Nebraska State Patrol says 33-year-old Stephanie Budke died in a crash south of North Platte on Highway 83 Thursday morning. Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer says the preliminary investigation reveals the driver was going north and passing another vehicle when it collided with a semi Thursday morning.

Stephanie Budke, 33, died in this car crash south of North Platte. Budke collided with a semi after passing another vehicle. The semi driver was not seriously hurt. (SOURCE: Sarah Bekele/KNOP-TV)

Investigators say Budke was completely in the southbound lane and failed to yield or see the approaching semi. Officials also say it was extremely foggy at 7 a.m. when the accident happened. They say witness believe the accident was fog related.

Officials also believe drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the accident.

Traffic was diverted down Kaneb Road and Old Highway 83, plus Lone Star Road. Road officials wanted people to know those roads were muddy and people needed to drive slowly and with caution.