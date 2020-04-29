Farmers hope to avoid euthanizing livestock after Trump's orders meat-packing plants open

The fate of millions of pigs across the nation may have shifted. The government is now forcing meat-packing plants to stay open because of their importance.

“It’s a huge relief for us,” said Dave Hansen, a hog farmer in Hartington, NE. Hanson has already euthanized upwards of 2000 piglets. He’s hoping his plan to put down roughly 1,500 larger hogs never gets used.

“Our plan was to dig a mass grave and bury the pigs,” said Hansen.

And while there is some relief offered by President Trump’s executive order, there is also cautious optimism

“It’s not quite that simple, that just the President says it’s going to be open,” said Will Longinaker, with Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. “There are a lot of things to consider, including workers' safety I think at the top of that list.”

Longinaker said there is a lot riding on the safety of workers processing animals.

“If all the workers in a plant get sick,” said Longinaker, “Obviously, it doesn’t matter who says you need to be there, you’re not going to be there.”

And if that were to happen there’s only so long farmers can hold on.

“We are going to try everything we can before we euthanize a single animal, that’s the bottom line,” said Longinaker. “But there comes a point when you have to make that tough decision and do it.”

