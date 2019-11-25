Farm Service Agency announces disaster assistance program for crop loss

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in Nebraska has announced that assistance is available through the Wildfires and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) for agriculture producers impacted by 2018 and 2019 natural disasters.

“Nebraska farmers have had a challenging year,” said Nancy Johner, FSA State Executive Director in Nebraska. “WHIP+ may be able to assist those who have faced significant losses.”

According to a release from FSA, eligible producers have had to of suffered losses of certain crops, trees, bushes, or vines in counties with a Presidential Disaster Declaration or Secretarial Disaster Designation. Eligible crops exclude crops used for grazing due that all livestock needs are covered by other recovery programs through FSA.

Uninsured and insured producers are eligible to apply. If you receive WHIP+ payments you will be required to purchase crop insurance or NAP coverage for the next two available crop years.

A deadline for this application has not been established.

In addition, the Milk Loss Program is offering payments for eligible milk operations that were forced to dump their products. Eligible producers can receive a rate of 75 percent of the market value of the milk that was dumped, according to the release. Those applications are due Feb. 1, 2020.

FSA also reminds producers that the On-Farm Storage Loss Program is available to assist those who lost harvested commodities including hay stored in on-farm structures.

“In Nebraska, disaster losses must have been a result of floods, tornadoes, snowstorms or wildfires, and related conditions that occurred in 2018 or 2019,” said Johner.

More information regarding these programs can be found on the USDA website.

