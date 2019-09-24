Fans weigh in on College GameDay set up location

We now know the East side of Memorial Stadium is will be where ESPN's College GameDay will set up on Saturday morning.

(Source: KOLN).

GameDay coming back to Lincoln for the first time since 2007 is creating a lot of buzz around the city.

When they visited in 2007, the show was inside the stadium.

Before the announcement, 10/11 NOW spoke with fans and businesses who gave their thoughts on the best places for GameDay to showcase Lincoln.

Some wanted to see it inside of the stadium again.

"I think it would be a lot of fun. It would give the students an opportunity to be on the field because often that's not really a thing for everyday students. So I think that would be a fun process to go through and have everyone on the field,” said Nebraska student, Nicole Geib.

Other students say they would like to see it at Memorial Stadium, but outside of it.

"I would say outside of Memorial Stadium would be a great place, there's lots of people tailgating out there and it's a, Memorial Stadium is a whole different atmosphere,” said Nebraska student, Dylan Thornburg.

"I think it would be cool if it were outside of Memorial Stadium because it's just where a lot of people are going to be, and it's going to be a populated area this weekend,” said Nebraska student, Abby Hunter.

10/11 NOW posted on Facebook asking viewers where they would like to see College GameDay and some of the responses were the Railyard or somewhere in the Haymarket.

The general manager of Longwells was on board with that idea.

"In a perfect world it would be right in the Railyard, under the Canopy Street, just right down where everyone is,” said Lauren Marsh.

Other suggestions were outside of the Pinnacle Bank Arena, and the green space outside the Nebraska Union.

Either way, the overwhelming reaction was excitement.

So some fans will be thrilled the show will be set up on the East side of the stadium, while some downtown businesses may be a little disappointed.