Fan day set for August 1 at Memorial Stadium

Nebraska fans can mark Thursday, Aug. 1 on their calendar as the date to meet their favorite Huskers at Nebraska Football Fan Day presented by U.S. Cellular.

The annual event will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Fan Day is annually the best opportunity to meet and greet the Nebraska football players, coaches and staff before the start of the football season.

Fans should be aware of a couple changes to this year’s Fan Day. In order to manage the intense demand for Head Coach Scott Frost’s autograph line, only Nebraska JV Team members will be allowed in the Frost autograph line. The Nebraska JV team is the official kids’ club of the Huskers and is open to all kids in the eighth grade and below.

Those interested in joining the Nebraska JV team can do so beginning on July 1, by visiting Huskers.com/JVTeam.

The Coach Frost autograph line will be limited to a pre-determined number of Nebraska JV Team members on a first-come, first-served basis. The JV team members will check in at 4:30 p.m. at the Hawks Championship Center entrance.

Each JV team member may be accompanied in the line by one adult and can have one item signed. The JV team member will also be able to take a picture with Coach Frost, who will be stationed inside the Osborne Athletic Complex similar to last year’s setup. More information on Fan Day will be sent to JV Team members as Fan Day nears.

All Nebraska players and assistant coaches will be on the Memorial Stadium field, seated in similar locations as last year near the West sideline. All Husker fans are welcome to access any of the position group lines on the field, and are asked to limit their autograph requests to one item per player or coach.

More information on fan entrances and exits, parking, concessions, restrooms and other Fan Day details will be forthcoming.