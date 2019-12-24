Family who lost everything in March flood finds tub of cherished Christmas items

It's been nine months since flooding destroyed hundreds of homes across the state. Many people lost everything, but for one family, something they found is bringing a little extra comfort this holiday season.

A family who lost everything in the March floods got an unexpected Christmas surprise when they found a tub of their cherished decorations. (Source: KOLN)

This is the first Christmas Glenn and Chrystal Tharnish are spending in a new home. The house they lived in for 29 years was destroyed in March.

"So many things you can replace, but some things you can't," Chrystal said. "Having lost our home and 80% of our possessions, we still find things that we're missing."

Along with the house, the garage and everything inside it were damaged.

"I was able to get the car out of the garage, but unfortunately, we store tubs in the garage and all the tubs just start following me out because the water was that strong," Chyrstal said.

In one of those tubs, a nativity scene that was a gift, and handmade stockings.

"I just kept telling people, if you see a tote, or those stockings, please let me know," Chrystal said.

Every once in a while, Glenn walks along the river by their old home in hopes of finding some of their belongings. With nice weather this weekend, he decided to do it again.

He was about to leave, when he decided to go back to an area hidden by trees.

"I don't know what it was that made me go up there and check again, but I had that thought, you know, to go up there and check again. And I saw it," Glenn said.

Glenn said he found the tote miles from their home, but as soon as he saw the word "X-Mas" written on it, he knew it was theirs.

"It may not mean anything to anyone else, but for us, all the memories that are wrapped up in these stockings are priceless," Chrystal said. "We've had to start some new traditions here and having the stockings will help us fuse some of the old in with the new."

The stockings are a little damaged, but they're there. A reminder of what's most important this holiday season.

"It's a Christmas miracle, nothing short of it," Chrystal said.

Glenn said it felt incredible to find the tote for his wife.

"She'd been asking where it was and saying how sad she was that we couldn't find it, so when I found it, I tried to keep a level head but I was so thrilled to do this for her," Glenn said.

Glenn said he felt so lucky finding the tote that he plans to play the Powerball to see if he can get that lucky again.

