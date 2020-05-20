Papillion family makes, donates hundreds of masks amid pandemic

The global pandemic is inspiring acts of kindness right here at home.

Julie Brunner and her family wanted to do what they could to help people in their community.

So after weeks of work and a lot of late nights, they made 1,700 masks.

"My grandma is actually the one who taught us how to sew and how to make these masks in general," Julie's daughter, Alyssa said.

It was a labor of love to help keep their community safe and healthy.

"With businesses opening back up, and restaurants and people having to go back to work, we just wanted to make sure that everybody had a mask. We wanted to be able to do our part," Julie said.

Finally today in the Reality Church parking lot, they were able to host a drive-thru mask give away.

People picking up offered to make donations, but what the family got out of their work was payment enough.

"Just being able to work with each other and talking all of the time. It's definitely brought us closer as a family," Alyssa said.

Word about the drive was spread through Facebook on a community page.

Julie and her family made sure to sew different sized masks in all different prints, so they could cater to men, women, and children.

With more free time because of the pandemic, the process of making the masks became sort of like a second job.

"With everybody staying home because of corona, we just made this our job," Dylon Deshazo said. "That way we could be productive somehow and do something positive in the process."

Included in the bag with the masks were notes of encouragement to remind people picking up that we are all in this together.

Not all of the masks were handed out today, so Julie and her family plan to host another drive on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the Reality Church parking lot.