Family of man assaulted at Nebraska State Penitentiary pushing for reform

As of Wednesday night the Nebraska Department of Corrections says it won’t release the name of the inmate accused of beating a caseworker.

That caseworker, Santino Dut Akot, remains in the intensive care unit.

NDCS says the investigation is still pending and that any charges would be filed with the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office.

The governor’s office says that Governor Ricketts sat down with the Corrections Union Wednesday to discuss how the state can build a safer environment for corrections workers.

Santino’s family says those conditions are part of the reason their uncle is in the hospital.

Adong Akot is Santino’s niece.

“It does show with his recovery process that he is resilient and he does fight for many things in his life,” said Akot.

She says he has been in the intensive care unit since he was assaulted at the Nebraska State Penitentiary on Saturday.

“It was very tragic,” said Akot. “You couldn’t recognize his face when you first saw him.”

Adong Akot is a freshman criminal justice major. She says her family is hoping this tragedy can bring more awareness about ongoing issues within the Nebraska corrections system.

“There is a lot of people who reached out who work in corrections but also people who realize the unsafe conditions that these workers are placed in,” said Akot.

The most recent NDCS data from the Nebraska State Penitentiary, where her uncle was assaulted, shows it is at 188% design capacity.

The average daily population is 1,354 in a building designed for just over 700.

“I always knew it was a problem that needed to be addressed,” said Akot. “Seeing what happened to my uncle personally inspired me to actually make a bigger impact than I was before.”

Akot says in the past few days she has been in contact with multiple state senators about these issues.

“There are some senators who actually try to vote on this issue but it was never addressed and it was dismissed and they were upset about it as well as the public,” said Akot.

NDCS says that the Nebraska State Penitentiary is no longer on modified operations following the assault and that Santino’s injuries and medical expenses will be handled through the workers comp process.

