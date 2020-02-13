Family of girl killed in 2017 school bus fire responds to settlement with Iowa school district

The family of a girl killed when a school bus caught fire in 2017 has released a statement responding to the settlement of their lawsuit against the district.

Megan Klindt, 16, and 74-year-old school bus driver Donald Hendricks were killed in the Dec. 12, 2017, fire. Her parents, Glen and Natalie Klindt, filed the lawsuit against the Riverside Community School District in April 2018 in Pottawattamie County.

The terms of the settlement, announced by the school district — which admitted no wrongdoing — in January, remain confidential.

"Megan's family... will continue to be haunted by the knowledge that her death could have easily been prevented if the numerous documented complaints and concerns of Riverside parents had been heeded by the school superintendent and transportation supervisor," the statement says.

The fire happened the morning of Dec. 12, 2017, in the Klindt's driveway shortly after Megan was picked up for school.

The lawsuit claimed Megan had complained about Hendricks’ driving previously, including driving on unsafe roads that were not part of the bus route. Glen Klindt also said on at least one occasion, he witnessed Hendricks fail to stop at a stop sign and nearly collide with his vehicle.

In Thursday's statement, the family says they are glad to see the National Transportation Safety Board adopt additional safety standards and protocol in light of the accident.

"(We) hope that no other family ever has to know the pain they feel in losing a child in such a tragic and senseless way," the statement says.

FULL TEXT: Family statement

No amount of money will ever bring Megan back. Megan’s family, as well as numerous witnesses and other community members, will continue to be haunted by the knowledge that her death could have easily been prevented if the numerous documented complaints and concerns of Riverside parents had been heeded by the school superintendent and transportation supervisor.

Glen and Natalie Klindt have taken some small comfort in bringing important safety and oversight issues to light, and in seeing additional new safety standards and protocols adopted by the National Transportation Safety Board. They hope that no other family ever has to know the pain they feel in losing a child in such a tragic and senseless way.