Family of four found dead in West Des Moines home

WHO TV reports that authorities found the bodies of a West Des Moines family of four in a home there Saturday - all the victims of apparent gunshot wounds.

According to WHO, police said 44 year-old Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 41 year-old Lavanya Sunkara, a 15 year old boy and a 10 year old boy were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsies will be preformed to determine the cause of death for each person.

West Des Moines Police Sergeant Dan Wade said, “We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows. We are confident, though, that there is no continuing threat to the community."

The bodies were discovered Saturday morning.