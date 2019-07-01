Family looks for answers two months after Micalla Rettinger was shot to death

Two months have gone by without answers for the family of Micalla Rettinger. She's the Kansas City native who was mysteriously gunned down while driving home in Iowa.

The reward is up to $58,000 but still no arrest has been made.

The family is frustrated by the lack of answers but that's not stopping them from honoring Micalla's memory.

Micall’s father, Dr. Steve Rettinger, said, “Kelly, my wife, made a sort of shrine to Micalla on our hearth with pictures and mementos and things. That's helped.”

“And I told him she's always watching,” Kelly said. “No matter what, she's always watching you. Cause I know she is.”

That's one of the only things the Rettingers know for sure.

On April 28th Micalla was behind the wheel on Highway 218 in Waterloo, Iowa when a bullet hit the driver's side window, killing her and injuring her boyfriend.

Days later the Rettingers lost their rescue dog, Charlie

Kelly said, “Exactly seven days after she passed, he crashed. I mean it was literally around 2:30 in the morning, the same time, seven days prior, she had been shot."

It prompted Kelly to get a tattoo in their honor.

Micalla made a mark on many others in her 25 years on earth, much of it spent on the softball field.

That's how her legacy will continue - with help from the community. Her scholarship fund-raiser filled The Pizza Shoppe in Blue Springs Sunday.

Micalla’s friend, Lauren Eisenreich, said, “There's been so many people that have come in the door today that don't know her but they know somebody who loved her or they just heard about the story.”

A silent auction and a portion of sales went toward the Micalla Rettinger Memorial Fund. Every year the scholarship will go to a University of Northern Iowa softball player

The family needed to raise $30,000 for an endowed scholarship at the university. We are waiting on the final tally but coming into Sunday's event, the Rettingers were confident they will soon hit that mark.