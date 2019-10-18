Family fights to keep flagpole in yard to honor late son

A grieving family has been told to remove a flag they put up to honor their late son.

Leslie and Dave Kendra installed the flagpole in tribute to Clayton Parks, who was killed in a shooting spree in the Chicago suburb of Aurora in February. (Source: WRAL, CNN)

Leslie and Dave Kendra installed it in May in tribute to Clayton Parks, who was killed in a mass shooting that killed five people in the Chicago suburb of Aurora in February. The family was given American and Aurora Strong flags following his death and they wanted to display them.

But the couple said their homeowners association says the flagpole violates the community rules and must come down.

"It was like one more person trying to take him away from me again,” said Leslie Kendra. “I am just stunned that we as Americans want to discuss whether or not we should be able to have a flag on a pole, on the house, anywhere."

A spokesman for the HOA said the issue is about the installation of the pole without the group’s approval.

The Kendras said they have been told they could be fined up to $100 a day until the flagpole comes down.

