Family battles insurance over accidental fire in Bellevue

A family’s seven month battle over insurance continues, but the city of Bellevue won’t wait any longer.

The Gaines say State Farm refuses to settle after a fire last August destroyed a home addition.

The State Fire Marshal blamed an extension cord and ruled the cause accidental. State Farm isn’t convinced and the claim remains open.

The city of Bellevue decided the eyesore and hazard has stood long enough. A private contractor has been brought in to remove the charred top floor and seal up the rest of the house.

The cost to taxpayers is about $3,500 and the homeowner will be billed. After seven months the next-door neighbor is glad to see something being done.

Toni Marsh, a neighbor said, “I wish it would all get settled and eventually hopefully just tore down I mean because I think it needs to be as many creatures that are living in there. I called police several times with kids going in and out causing a ruckus.”

The intense fire damaged the neighbor’s garage and roof. She says her insurance agreed to pay for repairs but there will be a deductible.

State Farm can’t comment on the status of the fire claim.

