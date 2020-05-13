Family and friends search for missing Fremont woman

The search is on for a Fremont woman who's been missing for almost two weeks now.

Family and friends are now desperately searching for answers.

Jolene Vavra, Michelle Sell's cousin, helped form a volunteer search group.

"We're just so lost right now. And I just want to bring our sweet Mickey home," Vavra said.

Mickey's son, Jayme, is worried. He's pleading for a sign that his mother is okay.

"It's going to be all right. We can help you in any way that you need," he said, visibly fighting through the emotions he's feeling. "I wish I was here to help out a little bit more, and I apologize."

The missing 61-year old's son flew in from Arizona, he'll only be here for a week to help with the search.

"We're kind of going by what her last report was, who's seen her," Vavra said. "And they saw her at 9 o'clock on this highway 30 here."

Fremont police tell 6 News Mickey has been gone since May 1st. She left her home that day to go on a walk.

Vavra and Jayme are worried something might have happened to her.

"Mickey has suffered from mental illness for a lot of years. And they been trying to adjust her medication and stuff," Vavra explained. "And I don't know if she was going through something else, because with mental illness we never know."

Mickey was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweater, white tennis shoes, and blue-rimmed glasses. Vavra noted that Mickey was not wearing her glasses when she went for the walk.

FPD has followed up on a few tips that Mickey was last seen in Grand Island, but those were dead ends.

The volunteer search group meets every morning at 9 a.m. to scour through different areas where Mickey could be.

Her cousin and son are finding joy in reminiscing on good times, like the 4th of July and Mickey's love for polka music.

"She had a heart of gold. She'd do anything for anybody if she could," Vavra said.

While police don't believe there is any foul play, they're looking into all possibilities.

If you have any information that would be helpful to the investigation, call Fremont police at (402)727-2677.

