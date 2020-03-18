Families visit senior living facilities at a distance to avoid coronavirus spread

WIth the coronavirus outbreak gripping Omaha and the world, new rules are coming down the pike to keep people safe and healthy.

Assisted living facilities and retirement communities are doing what they can to keep seniors safe.

Part of that is changing how families can interact.

Peter Festersen make sure someone comes to visit his mom every day.

"Hi Mom, how are you," Festersen said. Showing off her maternal pride, his mom told her son how nice he looked.

This whole interaction was through the phone as the two were separated by a glass door.

"It's great to see her, it's a little abnormal not to be able to go in and give her a hug and all of those things you usually do," Festersen said. "But I think that is the smart thing to do for now, for everyone who has family and especially elderly parents."

These kinds of visits are the new normal to keep those most at risk from COVID-19 safe.

"Having the opportunity to watch that, it is emotional," Ted Lowndes the president of the Dial Senior Living said.

Restricted family visits aren't all they're changing to keep seniors safe.

"We're screening every person that comes in. Only medically necessary appointments," Lowndes explained. "You know, we're limiting the number of people that can come in."

As soon as the threat of the coronavirus became real, they started making these changes. The safety of their residents is their top priority.

On top of keeping guests physically healthy, employees are coming up with ways to keep their spirits high.

"However they can do it. You know little creative things. The other day we had kids put on a dance outside the community and the residents all came to the window and watched it," he said.

They are also providing IPads so guests can FaceTime and Skype their loved ones if they can't come to visit.

They're also asking the community to join in on Project Dial Mile. People can write letters, send cards and even photos to the seniors to spread love.

Also as part of the project, Dial is looking to deliver groceries and supplies to seniors living outside of their community, ideally, they'd like to include a card in there as well.

As the virus persists, Lowndes says his facility will continue to adapt to their residents' changing needs.

As for Festersen and his mom, they'll have to continue to love at a distance.

