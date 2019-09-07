Fallen firefighters honored in memorial stair climb

With September 11th just days away the third annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was held at Werner Park Saturday.

Firefighters from different departments joined community members to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters who gave their lives 18 years ago.

Each person walks or runs the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center and wears the photo of one of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day.

Jeremy Dankiw climbed the steps for the first time this year in his full gear that he estimates weighs more than 60 pounds.

His wife Connie has taken part all three years.

Jeremy said, “I've been a firefighter 17 years. I've never seen anything close to a fire that size. I've been to plenty of house fires. I know how dangerous it is. You can't see an inch in front of your face so I can only imagine what they were going through, you know, 60 stories up or however far they made it.”

Connie said, “Some of them are still suffering today."

The proceeds from Saturday’s event will help the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation create and maintain programs that support fire service survivors.