Fake name allegedly used by contractor fools customer

A Six on Your Side investigation uncovers shocking allegations of deception involving a contractor who took money for projects in two states. Before his arrest for warrants in Nebraska late last year-Ross Sherwood allegedly bilked a cancer survivor in Iowa.

Cancer hasn’t got her down but Kelly Simmons worries that her autistic daughter will get out. Kelly Simmons said to her daughter, “You got to stay inside, inside where it’s warm and safe.”

In need of a more comfortable and secure space for 16 year old Olivia, the single mom paid $13,300 to a contractor who took $1,000 off the bid.

Simmons said, ”He knew it was a hard time financially for me because of the cancer treatment so that’s probably why he offered the cash discount.”

The contractor scribbled a signature but gave Simmons his name.

She said, ”He said his name was Jack Ross.” In Nebraska a contractor named Ross Sherwood faces 6 theft by deception charges in Sarpy County for getting large down payments and not completing work.

Kelly looked at Sherwood’s mug and said, ”Yes that is definitely him.”

A Des Moines Police Detective has requested a warrant for Sherwood alleging he used a false name and false company name. So if she did a background check the customer wouldn’t be able to find out that the contractor had warrants for skipping court in Nebraska when he took her money.

Sitting with her autistic daughter Simmons said, ”How could he meet someone like this so innocent and choose to steal from them, I don’t understand. And I don’t understand how somebody like that could keep getting out.”

Sherwood is now in the Sarpy County jail and faces charges in Douglas County. Then Polk County, Iowa may have a warrant after he took Simmons's money under an assumed name and never started her project.

A big part of the project that Ross Sherwood aka Jack Ross was paid upfront for was replacing a basement door and he knew it wasn’t just cosmetic because the old one didn’t have a key lock.

A new key lock door is needed because Olivia will roam away.

Simmons said, ”She wonders, she has zero sense of safety.”

Simmons hired new contractors but that means the project is costing double.

While her cancer is in remission she’s not optimistic about getting back her money. Kelly Simmons said, “If cancer comes back, I have no cushion to pay my bills.”

Sherwood’s public defender said he wasn’t aware of the allegations in Des Moines. According to his attorney Sherwood has made about $35,000 dollars in restitution on four cases in Sarpy County and owes about $4,000. But two more charges were added this week. Sherwood remains in jail awaiting a March trial.

