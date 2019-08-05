Fake IDs, credit cards, paraphernalia found on Stanton County traffic stop

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man Sunday during a traffic stop in Norfolk after discovering multiple controlled substances, fraudulent credit cards, and identification cards.

A trooper observed a Nissan Rogue speeding on Highway 15 near Pilger in Stanton County, the trooper detected the smell of marijuana during the traffic stop and issued a search.

The search uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana, unidentified pills, other drug paraphernalia, about 40 fraudulent credit cards, identification cards, and forgery equipment, the report states.

According to the report, 27-year-old Steve Munoz of Altadena, Calif. — the passenger in the vehicle — was arrested for Identity theft, possession of forged documents, possession of controlled substances, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful manufacture of a financial transaction device, possession of a financial transaction forgery device, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, and criminal impersonation.

The driver was not involved in the incident and was released after being cited for speeding, the report states.