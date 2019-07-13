Fairbury holds vigil to remember Marc Jarrell who was murdered last week

As five people face charges in connection to the murder of Marc Jarrell, the community of Fairbury came together to honor his life.

The Fairbury community rallied Friday night for the Lincoln man who was killed there last week. They made their statement with flowers, crosses and the dozens of people who assembled.

"Someone got killed right there," Dillon Barnett said. "I’m just not going to let it be forgotten. This doesn't happen around here very often. His name has to live on."

Barnett and Damian Schultz of Fairbury helped organize this vigil. For a town of a few thousand people, murder investigations are rare.

"It doesn't really happen around here that much," Shultz said. "When somebody gets murdered in a small town like this the whole community gets hit. Everybody feels it."

Jarrell's family wasn't able to make the vigil but the community proudly stepped up.

Dave Peasley said, "This kid, it should have never happened, plain and simple. Five kids threw their lives away by taking a life and I feel sorry for all the families and I feel bad for how it turned out.”

JaNea Rogers said, “I wanted to show Marc's parents that the community is thinking of them and I wanted to be apart of that and I also thought it was important that all of us as a community did show up and rally.”

During a prayer, Pastor Cross said shared sorrow lessens the sorrow and for the City of Fairbury, Jarrell will forever be remembered.