Facebook to allow employees to work from home for the rest of 2020

(KGO/CNN/Gray News) – Facebook is allowing employees to work from home for the rest of this year.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes over the next five to 10 years, half of the company could be working remotely fulltime. (Source: Facebook, WBRC)

It’s part of a move that could see half the company working remotely by 2030.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement in a company meeting that was livestreamed on his Facebook page.

Employees who don’t return to the office will have to notify Facebook if they move to a different location by Jan. 1, 2021.

That means their salaries will be adjusted to their location at the time.

Zuckerberg says that’s necessary for taxation and accounting purposes.

Facebook currently has 48,000 employees.

