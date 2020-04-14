FTC issues warning to companies claiming to treat, prevent COVID-19

The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday it sent letters to 10 more companies warning them to stop making unsubstantiated claims their products can treat or prevent COVID-19.

The FTC sent the letters to the following companies: Bioenergy, Wellness Miami. Face Vital LLC, LightAir International AB, MedQuick Labs LLC, New Performance Nutrition, PuraTHRIVE LLC, Resurgence Medical Spa LLC, Rocky Mountain IV Medics, Suki Distribution Pte. Ltd., and Vita Activate.

REPORT: FTC sends warning letters

According to the FTC, the companies were selling products like supplements or intravenous Vitamin C therapies, or services offered at clinics or even at the consumer's home.

“It’s shameful to take advantage of people by claiming that a product prevents, treats, or cures COVID-19,” said Andrew Smith, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “We’re seeing these false claims for all sorts of products. But anyone who makes them simply has no proof and is likely just after your money.”

The FTC also sent letters to several Voice over Internet Protocol, or VoIP, service providers, warning them it is illegal to aid or facilitate the transmission of pre-recorded telemarketing robocalls pitching supposed coronavirus-related products or services.