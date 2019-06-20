FOUND: Social media helps woman find owner of ring lost in Myrtle Beach

It was the search of a lifetime for one family in Kentucky, who were on a mission to return a lost ring they found while on vacation in Myrtle Beach to its rightful owner.

The ring was found by Cristy Hill in the ocean surf between 9th and 10th Avenue South on Ocean Boulevard near the Captains Quarters Resort.

The ring had several names engraved on it which caused Cristy to believe the ring might belong to a mother.

After having no luck finding the owner while they were on vacation, she decided to go to social media where the missing ring would go viral with more than 200,000 shares.

On Wednesday afternoon, nearly a week after the ring was found, Hill got the message she was hoping for.

“Oh I was just so excited I was like, 'Yes, finally good things are still happening,” said Hill.

Cristy received a Facebook message stating the ring belonged to Stephanie Wood, living in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Wood had lost the ring on their first day of vacation last week, and was staying at the Days Inn right across the street from where the ring was found.

“As soon as we got to the beach, my instinct was, ‘I want to be out in the ocean,’ and in a matter of two waves it was gone,” said Wood.

To prove the ring’s rightful owner, Hill wanted the owner to know all five names on the ring, which belong to Wood’s five children.

“As soon as my sister told me it was in Kentucky I told her we’re making a road trip to Kentucky because I want to just wrap this girl in my arms and give her the biggest hug,” said Wood.

The ring was a gift from Wood’s kids for Mother’s Day this year.

When she saw the post had more than 200,000 shares, she was at a loss for words.

“To go through all the efforts and all those who shared that post, had they not done that, it would not have gotten to me and I cannot thank everybody enough,” Wood said emotionally.

The two briefly spoke over Facebook and were overwhelmed knowing that the impossible search would end with a happily ever after.

“It means the world to me and I know my kids are going to be so happy to see it again,” said Wood.

Hill and Wood would like to thank everyone who helped share the post on Facebook.

Both hope to personally meet in Tennessee or North Carolina and deliver the ring back to Wood and her family.

