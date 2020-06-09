FIRST ALERT: Tracking Tuesday's severe weather threat

Scattered severe storms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening, followed by very gusty winds overnight. Track the latest updates here:
2:37 PM
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
FREMONT MILLS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA:
BUTLER DOUGLAS SARPY
SAUNDERS
IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA:
CASS GAGE JEFFERSON
JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA
OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON
SALINE SEWARD
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, AUBURN, BEATRICE, BELLEVUE, CRETE, DAVID CITY, FAIRBURY, FALLS CITY, FARRAGUT, GLENWOOD, HAMBURG, LA VISTA, LINCOLN, MILFORD, NEBRASKA CITY, OMAHA, PAPILLION, PAWNEE CITY, PLATTSMOUTH, SEWARD, SIDNEY, STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TABOR, TECUMSEH, WAHOO, WILBER, AND YUTAN.
11:27 AM
FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has expanded the
* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of southwest Iowa and
Nebraska, including the following areas, in southwest Iowa,
Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, and Pottawattamie. In
Nebraska, Douglas, Nemaha, Richardson, Sarpy, and Saunders.
* From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Wednesday morning
* Thunderstorms will bring heavy rain. Rainfall rates greater than
1 inch per hour are expected at times. Some areas within the
watch may receive 2 to 5 inches of total rainfall, resulting in
possible flash flooding.
3:22 AM
HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.