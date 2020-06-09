FIRST ALERT: Tracking Tuesday's severe weather threat

Scattered severe storms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening, followed by very gusty winds overnight. Track the latest updates here:

2:37 PM

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

FREMONT MILLS

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA:

BUTLER DOUGLAS SARPY

SAUNDERS

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA:

CASS GAGE JEFFERSON

JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA

OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON

SALINE SEWARD

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, AUBURN, BEATRICE, BELLEVUE, CRETE, DAVID CITY, FAIRBURY, FALLS CITY, FARRAGUT, GLENWOOD, HAMBURG, LA VISTA, LINCOLN, MILFORD, NEBRASKA CITY, OMAHA, PAPILLION, PAWNEE CITY, PLATTSMOUTH, SEWARD, SIDNEY, STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TABOR, TECUMSEH, WAHOO, WILBER, AND YUTAN.

11:27 AM

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of southwest Iowa and

Nebraska, including the following areas, in southwest Iowa,

Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, and Pottawattamie. In

Nebraska, Douglas, Nemaha, Richardson, Sarpy, and Saunders.

* From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Wednesday morning

* Thunderstorms will bring heavy rain. Rainfall rates greater than

1 inch per hour are expected at times. Some areas within the

watch may receive 2 to 5 inches of total rainfall, resulting in

possible flash flooding.

3:22 AM

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast

Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.