FIRST ALERT: Severe T-Storm Watch is in place until 8pm for part of our area

Scattered storms are developing in Kansas and far Southeastern Nebraska as the go deeper into the afternoon. With afternoon heat and humidity available as fuel, this has prompted a Severe T-Storm Watch to be issued for parts of our area until 8pm Sunday evening.

Large hail, heavy rain and strong wind gusts are possible from any storms that develop and strengthen. While the tornado threat is low, it is not zero so we'll have to watch for a tornado or two as well.

Track the latest with the 6 News First Alert Weather Team