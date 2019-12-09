FIRST ALERT DAY: Wintry conditions slap the heartland with cold and snow

Monday brought a First Alert Day to the metro.

Wintry weather scrapes across Nebraska and Iowa

Wintry conditions put a fresh December stamp on the heartland Monday morning with winds gusting to 50 miles-per-hour across eastern Nebraska and swirls of snow pushing across to the pavement north of the metro.

Plows were out in the Norfolk area as small amounts of snow began to accumulate.

The National Weather Service warned of limited visibility, down to a mile or less, around the York exit of Interstate-80 around 6:30 a.m. That was expected to move out by mid-morning.

Temperatures hovering around the freezing mark in Omaha kept the snow at bay in the morning hours but the turbulent air sent wind chills falling below zero in some places. Use caution out there.

A strong cold front is expected to tumble through the Omaha area between 7 and 9 a.m. Be careful on the roads.