FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday due to morning snow

The next round of snow to move in and prompt a First Alert Day is set to arrive very late Tuesday night.

Snow will arrive in the area after 10pm and continue into the morning hours Wednesday. Temperatures will be just below 32 degrees and try to warma bit into Wednesday morning too. Therefore some snow is likely to melt as it falls but it's won't all be able to. That will lead to 1-3 inches of accumulation over a good part of the area before it moves out no later than noon. This will lead to impacts to the morning commute due to slick and slushy roads. South winds gusting to 30 mph will lead to blowing snow as it is falling too.

It is possible that rain could mix in toward the tail end of the snow and cut into the snow totals a bit too. Temperatures will continue to warm just above 32 in the afternoon and slowly start the melting process. We'll dip below 32 again Wednesday night though.