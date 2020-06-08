FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday - PM Severe Storms Tuesday followed by strong wind

Tuesday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storms with hail and wind are the main threat with any storms that strengthen. A tornado is possible as well but the potential for those is low at the moment.

After the storms pass by to the east, VERY strong northwest winds will move in for the overnight hours. Gusts to 60 mph are possible overnight into very early Wednesday! That could easily lead to tree damage and power outages overnight. For perspective, 58 mph winds or greater from a thunderstorm are considered severe.

Wind gusts to near 50 mph will still be possible Wednesday morning but will quickly decrease as the morning progresses.