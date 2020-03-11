FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday: Snow likely in the morning hours

Saturday is a First Alert Day due to the likelihood of snow and it's impacts to the area Saturday morning.

Rain likely moves in very late Friday night, likely after sunset, and will start to change to snow overnight as the temperature falls. This will lead to a wet and heavy snow falling into the morning hours Saturday. It is expected to move out and dissipate heading into the early afternoon hours.

Forecasting the amount of accumulation will be difficult with this one as some of it is likely to melt as it falls and melt once it makes contact with the ground. The most likely time for accumulation will be near and before sunrise Saturday morning when temps are closest to 32 degrees. Once the sun rises, that will help to melt some of the snow. Temps will also warm a few degrees into the 35-37 degree range by the afternoon, further aiding any melting. Air temps will also be in a good range for salt and brine to work. Therefore I expected the most difficult travel conditions to be in the early morning hours and they'll improve all day.

Up to 3" of snow would likely be the high end of totals with this system and those would be west of Lincoln as it stands now. The rest of the area likely see much less.