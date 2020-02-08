FEMA urges community to be prepared with insurance for future flooding

A month before the anniversary of the devastating Heartland Flooding, FEMA representatives are encouraging you to protect your home.

FEMA partnered with the National Flood Insurance program to put on this display booth.

Last year, many were left with nothing after the flood so ahead of this spring FEMA and NIFP are urging you to prepare for what could happen.

They also want to remind people, some flood insurance policies take 30 days to go into effect. This booth is one of 600 at the CHI Health Center this weekend for the Omaha Home and Garden Show.

