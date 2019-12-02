FEMA relief awarded to repair rural water systems

Senator Deb Fischer announced Monday that millions of dollars “will help our communities continue on the road to a full recovery.”

One of the grants from FEMA will help pay for repairs to a drinking water system nearly four hours northwest of the metro.

When the Spencer Dam was destroyed, the aerial views make it look like it was hit by a bomb. Also damaged, a 1,500-foot pipe that crosses the Niobrara River. That’s where Boyd County got its drinking water.

Boyd didn’t have running drinking water for six months until September.

Rex Black tells Six News that part of the operation cost $1.3 million.

Monday, FEMA awarded the county $ 1 million, 75 percent of the cost.

The volunteer chairman says they have other requests for assistance still pending for the temporary wells and engineering.

Loup Power District in Columbus also received $1.2 million in disaster relief Monday.

The March flood damaged a good chunk of hydro-electric operations.

Officials say that Loup Power District estimates their damage between 20 and 25 million dollars.

