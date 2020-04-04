FEMA obligates $44 million to Iowa for COVID-19 response costs

Governor Reynolds received word from FEMA that more than $44 million has been obligated to the State of Iowa for COVID-19 related

expenses and reimbursement.

“Our health care workers are on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have the State of Iowa’s full support,” said Gov. Reynolds. “FEMA’s reimbursement will allow Iowa to buy additional personal protective equipment (PPE). We appreciate President Trump and his team for supporting the health and safety of Iowans during this unprecedented crisis.”

These funds were obligated under President Trump and will reimburse Iowa for costs between March and April for emergency procedures, according to the release.

According to the release, the $44 million is 75 percent of the total cost. The state of Iowa has requested FEMA cover 100 percent of the costs. Additional costs will be continued to be submitted to FEMA as the response continues.

