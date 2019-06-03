FEMA enlists reinforcements to help assess flood damage

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has so much work to do assessing damage from this year’s flooding that it has hired some help.

Retired members of the Army Corps of Engineers have been added to the roster and we caught up with some of them at work in Saunders County Monday.

With a total of 76 Nebraska counties authorized to recover public assistance, 6 News joined federal officials on their way to inspect damage at the Doug Bereuter Dam in Wahoo.

Bobby Smith is a retired engineer with the Army Corp. FEMA hired Smith and other retired USACE personnel to help speed up the recovery process.

Smith has been in disaster areas across the country. “Every one of them is different,” he said. “From hurricanes to tornadoes. On this one, floods are devastating. It puts out so many different people in all walks of life. It shows no mercy.”

Smith and other officials are checking out flood damage at Lake Wanahoo. March floodwater was so high the force of the water threw rocks into the spillway blocking water flow.

Bob Heimann, with the Natural Resources District, said, “In the March flooding events that occurred in Nebraska we had the highest amount of water go through that dam and it eroded the breakwater that’s in the middle of the lake.”

All the turbulence eventually blocked the channel and that blockage could mean flooding into farmland, businesses and onto highways.

Smith is checking the damage. “We get information from the applicant and he’s got listed everything that was damaged by the flood. So all we got to do is take his list, get with him, get his list and meet him, check it off, take pictures.”

That information goes up the chain and FEMA officials will send the funds to make repairs. They have a lot of work to do and they want to do it as fast as they can.

State officials are calling this year’s flooding the most widespread natural disaster in state history.

Susan Beaman’s family owns Wahoo Concrete and they have had to deal with high water for decades.

She said, “We’ve been here over 50 years and so we kind of got in the habit of how to control it. We put everything up and when it floods. We lose a day of work. It’s tough for us but not as tough as it could be.”

It’s not as bad as it could be because of the dam at Lake Wanahoo. The dam was built in 2010 and it has reduced the number of flooding events in the area but this year’s flood pushed a lot of water though the spillway moving rocks that weigh hundreds of pounds, blocking the water flow. That could cause lowland flooding and that could hurt Susan’s business.

FEMA has received more than 400 requests for public assistance in Nebraska. The requests are to repair roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure. Public assistance applications are due by June 20.