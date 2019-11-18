FEI World Cup Finals returning to Omaha

Billed as equestrian sports' biggest annual individual championship, the FEI World Cup Finals will return to Omaha in 2023.

Omaha served as host in 2017 and on Monday, word of the return engagement.

The Omaha Equestrian Foundation will once again host the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final and FEI Dressage World Cup Final at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

"We are so honored and excited to once again bring equestrian sport's biggest annual individual championship to Omaha," said Lisa Roskens, Chairman of the Omaha Equestrian Foundation. "The 2017 Finals went beyond all expectations."

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said, "It is truly exciting as this is the only professional world championship we host here in Nebraska. We're thrilled to have this chance to welcome so many visitors back to our state and we look forward to another spectacular event."

Along with the thrill of the sport, the event is expected to provide a significant economic boost for the metro. Organizers said the 2017 Finals generated a local economic impact of $19 million.