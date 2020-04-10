FDA approves blood purification device to treat coronavirus

The Food and Drug Administration approved of a blood purification device to treat adults with COVID-19.

The device works by taking a patient’s blood and filtering it to reduce the amounts of cytokines and other inflammatory mediators. It then returns the filtered blood back to the patient.

“With today’s authorization of a blood purification device, we are expediting the availability of a treatment option for patients in the ICU to help reduce the severity of the disease," FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. said in a statement. "Our staff will continue our around the clock review of all medical products to expedite the availability of treatments to help fight this devastating disease.”

The FDA issued an emergency authorization to use blood purification devices manufactured by Terumo BCT Inc. and Marker Therapeutics AG on Friday.

