FDA: Zantac doesn’t cause stomach impurities after all

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says medications used to treat acid reflux and other conditions do not cause stomach impurities.

Zantac OTC and similar medications were pulled from shelves in September after the FDA released a statement saying the drug contained low levels of NDMA, a substance classified as a probable human carcinogen.

The FDA said on Friday its testing revealed the medication does not form the impurity in the digestive system after all, saying the amount of NDMA is similar to those in grilled or smoked meats.

Although FDA testing showed much lower levels than some scientists first claimed, some levels still exceed what the FDA considers acceptable for these medications.

The FDA said companies will be asked to voluntarily recall their products if they contain levels above the limit.

FDA tests of other medications like Pepcid, Tagamet, Nexium, Prevacid and Prilosec did not find NDMA.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.