FBI looks for 6 Nigerian scammers targeting Omaha businesses

Six Nigerian nationals are now federally indicted in Nebraska, wanted in connection with elaborate schemes targeting business executives out of millions.

The US Department of Treasury said Americans lost over $6 million because of these schemes.

In Nebraska, two unnamed companies lost more than $530,000 before realizing it was a scam.

They are believed to be in Nigeria. Three other co-conspirators have already been arrested.

According to the unsealed indictments, these schemes happened between 2015 and 2016.

Federal investigators say the suspects would spoof email addresses posing as real CEOs or other business executives. They would then direct employees to make wire transfers from business accounts.

"With the pandemic and all the other issues swirling around, people are working from home much, much more, so I think we are more vulnerable to these types of scams," said Special Agent Jake Foil, with the FBI.

Prosecutors say the six manipulated their victims in order to gain access to usernames, passwords, and bank accounts. They used social media and email to carry out the scams.

They also used romance schemes to scam money out of three Omaha residents.

These six men face charges ranging from wire fraud and conspiracy, to identity theft, and access device fraud.

If convicted they could face up to 20 years in federal prison and $250,000 in fines.

