Lincoln daycare investigation tied to child porn arrest

A Lincoln daycare has been shut down following a FBI investigation and child porn arrest.

Lincoln Police said they are assisting the FBI with the investigation at Playful Painters, located at 630 N Cotner Boulevard, near Gateway Mall.

When asked about the investigation at Playful Painters, the FBI released the following statement.

"The FBI executed a lawful arrest of an individual on production of child pornography charges in Lincoln, Neb. yesterday. Upon learning that a child may be at risk, we reacted immediately. We understand the outrage the community feels and that this news is disrupting the lives of families right here in Lincoln. Our priority is to protect the victims and bring the perpetrator to justice, and ask for your patience as we conduct a thorough investigation. We would like to thank our partners at the United States Attorney's Office and the Lincoln Police Department for their crucial assistance in affecting the arrest. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details can be discussed at this time."

When calling the field office for the FBI in Omaha, a voice answering service included a prompt for family members calling about "an incident at a daycare facility in Lincoln."

According to state records, Playful Painters is a 24 hour, 7 days a week daycare with a maximum capacity of 68 children.

A concerned parent told 10/11 that state officials were at the daycare Wednesday afternoon and unable to give any information.