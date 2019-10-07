FBI deems Samuel Little 'most prolific serial killer,' seeks help verifying victims

After five years of linking cases to confessions, FBI analysts have declared confessed murderer Samuel Little "the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history" and are now seeking the public's help matching as many as 43 unconfirmed confessions.

With help from the FBI's Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, law enforcement have verified 50 of Little's 93 confessions, including the murder of 34-year-old Agatha White Buffalo in South Omaha in 1973.

Little claimed to have strangled 93 people from 1970-2005, but the report on FBI.gov said that many of his victims were never found, and others may have been ruled as accidental, or overdoses, or even as undetermined causes.

FBI.gov: Mugshot timeline • Unmatched victim descriptions & sketches • Map • Videos

ViCAP and the Texas Rangers have been able to piece together details on five such cases, and are looking for the public's help in filling in the remaining details in several unmatched confessions, including:

Little claimed he met n 18- or 19-year-old man who presented himself as a woman, known as Marianne or Mary Anne, at local bars over the course of a few days in Miami, Fla., and nearby Overtown in 1971 or 1972.

The death of a transient black woman in North Little Rock whom Little said he shoplifted with for a few days in 1992-1994.

A blonde "hippie" stripper who hitched a ride with him in Ohio in 1984. She was on her way to Miami, Fla., but he claims to have killed her in a hilly area off Interstate 75 near Covington, Ky.

A thin, "dark-skinned" woman in her 40s strangled in a Las Vegas hotel then dumped off a slope in 1993.

A black woman age 30-40 in a buttoned dress who he said he killed near a canal off Interstate 10 in New Orleans in 1982 before returning to his motel in Pascagoula, Miss.

“For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims,” ViCAP Crime Analyst Christie Palazzolo said. “Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim — to close every case possible.”