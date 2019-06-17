FBI looking for missing 18-year-old believed headed to Omaha

The FBI Omaha Division is asking the public's help in finding 18-year-old Sunny Sramek, who went missing from Trenton, Neb., in April; and is believed to have been heading for Omaha.

On April 20, Sramek left from Trenton with a man, allegedly heading for Omaha, the FBI release states. She has not been heard from since then.

She was last seen wearing denim shorts and black tank top and was believed to have a pair of jeans and hoodie with her. She was in a 2004 white Ford Explorer with Iowa license plate No. HGJ341.

She has blue eyes and had brown hair when she went missing. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighed about 183 pounds when last seen.

According to authorities, Sramek has two tattoos that could help identify her: one is a feather on her left shoulder along with the word "FLY," the other is a tribal sun in red ink on her right ankle.

She also has multiple noticeable scars:



A rectangle on the back of her right shoulder

A small square-shaped scar in the middle of her upper forehead

Scars on one of her ankles and shin from a bike pedal

Scars from the chicken pox on her face

A scar on her left hand at the bottom of her thumb and forefinger

Cuts on her arm

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Field Office at 402-493-8688.