FBI, Fremont law enforcement looking for bank robber

Law enforcement agencies are looking for a man who robbed a Fremont bank on Thursday afternoon.

Law-enforcement agencies looking for this man, who they say robbed a Main Street bank in Fremont on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 21, 2019. (Fremont Police Department)

Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 1:50 p.m. on reports of a robbery at First State Bank & Trust Co. at Third and Main streets, according to a department Facebook post.

The robber entered the bank, displayed a weapon, then fled in a blue four-door car with an undisclosed amount of money, the post states. The suspect was described as a tall, bald white man with glasses.

No employees were hurt during the incident, and no customers were in the bank at the time, the post states.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Fremont drug task force, and the Fremont Police Detective Bureau are collaborating on the investigation.

Those with information about this incident are asked to contact Fremont Police at 402-727-2677; or the FBI at 402-493-8688.