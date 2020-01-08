FBI to seek partnership on human trafficking cases from Mexican consulate

The FBI is now collaborating with the Mexican consulate here in Omaha to ensure any victims of trafficking have the ability to report it without any fear of losing their immigration status. Currently, the FBI has 1,900 open cases, some of them in the heartland.

We just recently had a situation where the two countries worked together to solve a case.

”They may be afraid to come forward because they are maybe afraid of immigration or being deported, or they are being trafficked by someone who cares for them,” said Supervisor Special Agent Gregory Beninato.

According to Beninato, things are only getting busier.

“We are getting more and more cases, but what we aren't seeing is this large human trafficking rings,” said Beninato.

Just a year ago a 62-year-old man approached a high school girl in Omaha telling her he would pay her in exchange for sex.

But this is not prostitution

“An underage female was engaging in sexual activities with an older male for money it doesn't matter if she was consenting or not, she was a minor and he was a trafficker,” said Beninato.

Her trafficker was found in Mexico and he was arrested with the help of authorities down there.

The girl wasn't the only minor to be a victim of trafficking...

“In 2019 we located 4 minors that were being trafficked,” said Beninato.

There are other forms of trafficking like labor trafficking. It makes up 10 percent of trafficking crimes but doesn't get as much attention and there are many misconceptions.

“If we find that a woman or man is doing it on their own volition, we don't consider that in our eyes sex trafficking,” said Beninato.

In that recent case, Richard Massey of Council Bluffs was sentenced to 40-months in prison followed by 5-years of supervised release.

The work with the Mexican consulate is ongoing.

The FBI also says that not all victims see themselves as victims - and that trafficking isn't always a byproduct of violent crime.

