FALL BACK: Tonight's the night to turn your clocks back an hour

If your clocks don't have nag alarms, this will have to suffice. FALL BACK!

At 2 a.m. Sunday (aka before you go to bed) you need to load an extra hour onto your chronometer. Back it up. Eleven becomes 10. Nine becomes 8. You get the idea.

Standard Time is returning to most of the U.S. so move those clock hands backwards or you're going to wind up getting where you're going on Sunday an hour before what you went there for has seen fit to be there or otherwise get started.

If math and concepts bug you, here's the short course: the time shuffle means it will be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening. Act accordingly.

For you long-range planning enthusiasts, Daylight Saving Time returns at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8.

And here's something to think about: all of this is happening against the will of the American people. According to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 7 in 10 Americans prefer not to switch back-and-forth. But there's no agreement on which time our clocks ought to follow.

The times in which we live.

Fix your clocks.