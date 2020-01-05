FAA looking into mystery drones spotted in Colorado, Nebraska

How is it that several drones — at the same time — can zip through the sky in Colorado and Nebraska at several locations, and law enforcement — or even the military — don't seem to know who's behind it, or what the purpose is?

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating witness reports of drones appearing after sunset, with as many as 30 flying in formation about 200 to 300 feet off the ground, in Colorado and western Nebraska. Officials say they don't believe the drones are malicious — and it's not clear whether the flights are breaking any laws — but aviation experts say they could pose a threat. (Pixaby/MGN)

The sightings are puzzling law enforcement in more than a dozen counties across Eastern Colorado and the western border of Nebraska.

"Multiple FAA divisions and government agencies are investigating these reports," a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Witnesses say the drones typically appear after sunset with as many as 30 flying in formation about 200 to 300 feet off the ground — some with wingspans estimated at 6 feet.

Officials say they don't believe the drones are malicious — and it's not clear whether the flights are breaking any laws — but aviation experts say they could pose a threat.

"People think, 'Oh, it's just a drone. It's a small drone. It's no danger to aircraft,' but it is, in fact, a danger to aircraft," said David Soucie, an aviation security analyst. "They still are made of metal, and they can go through the aircraft and cause damage. Even engine ingestion can cause an engine failure."

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer issued a statement last week on the reports of drone activity in Western Nebraska:

“My staff and I are aware of the recent drone sightings. We have been in touch with the FAA, and are monitoring the situation closely," Fischer's said in the statement. "I encourage Nebraskans to notify their local law enforcement office of any additional sightings.”

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner also said he's closely monitoring the situation.