Ezekiel Elliott, other NFL players test positive for coronavirus

((Gray News) - Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for coronavirus, the NFL Network reported.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport also said that several other players on the Cowboys and Houston Texans have COVID-19.

“Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me,” Rapaport said on Twitter. “Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.”

It’s unclear what impact the news will have on NFL training camps, which are scheduled to open in mid to late July.

“None of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities,” Rapaport said. “The teams followed proper health protocols.”

